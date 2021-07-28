SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, family and friends of two young men whose lives were cut short gathered to remember them.

It's been less than a week since both Travoiris Gentry and Jaquante Burris were killed in a shooting on Palisade Street in the city of Spartanburg.

Two others were injured in the shooting.

For the family of Tre, as Travoiris was known, it's still a nightmare.

"I'm mad one minute, I'm angry, I don't understand. And without my daughter, his sister, I wouldn't be able to make any funeral arrangements because it's like I just can't speak, I feel numb," said Tre's Mom Nakeisha Gentry.

Tre's family tells us he was a loving and caring person, who leaves behind a fiancée and children.

"The type of bond a mother-daughter have, he had with his kids. He does the little girls hair, he's out there jump roping, he's a grandmas boy. He's always kissing, hugging, and loving on his grandma," explained Gentry.

The Spartanburg Police Department tells us a mid-to-large size white SUV with at least two inside opened fire Friday night, hitting four people and killing Tre and Quan.

"We can't rest, nobody is resting, especially my mom, his fiancée, their kids. I mean what was the reason behind that, we just want to know why," said Tre's Aunt Michelle Jeter.

Those few short minutes on Friday night, leaving lifelong impacts on many.

"They took his life, they took a lot. They took our life also," said Gentry.

The Spartanburg Police Department says that there are no new updates on the investigation as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 864-573-0000, 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-596-2065.