DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Family members of Brittany Foster gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday on the fourth anniversary of the unsolved homicide.
Duncan police said Foster was found dead in her home at Hampton Ridge Apartments on August 29, 2015.
Foster's mom said in 2018 she doesn't know why someone did this to her daughter who had Cerebral Palsy and was confined to a wheelchair.
"To the person that did this, you could have just left her alive. She couldn't do nothing to you. She was in a wheelchair. She was on crutches. She couldn't have walked away. She couldn't have ran from you. Whatever you wanted, you could have took it and left her alive," Foster's mom, Darlene Grayson said before the 2018 vigil. "There's a big void in all of our lives because she's no longer with us."
Foster's mom said she hopes the vigil will put Brittany's case back out there and convince someone to come forward.
No foul play was initially suspected but her death was ruled a homicide nearly one year later after the autopsy revealed the cause of death to be loss of air from strangulation.
The vigil was in front of Hampton Ridge Apartments, located at 121 Lyman Avenue, in Duncan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or the Duncan Police Department at 864-949-6600.
People with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
