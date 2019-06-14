FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are still trying to identify the suspects responsible for a shooting that claimed a Fountain Inn man's life.
Bruce Campbell was fatally shot in his driveway, while sitting in his car, police say.
Friday night, the community will gather for a vigil between 7 and 7:30 p.m. in front of Campbell's mother's home along Friendly Street.
Bruce Campbell's obituary can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.