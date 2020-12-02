CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers said a candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening for a man who the organizers said suffered severe brain swelling after an attack outside a bar.
The incident happened at Sasser's on Nov. 29.
According to an incident report from the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to find the victim, Wlliam Pettus Jr., unconscious and bleeding from the head and mouth on the concrete outside the bar on Rutherford Highway.
The victim's son told deputies in the report that he and his father had been sitting in the elder Pettus' truck when they saw a woman being pushed by a man outside the bar and when Pettus went to intervene, he was reportedly punched.
Deputies said the punch caused Pettus to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete walkway.
The son told deputies that he was also struck by other unknown assailants.
Deputies said they identified Michael Ray Barnette in the elder Pettus' assault.
Barnette was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Orgnaizers said Wednesday's vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. outside the bar.
