Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, an Upstate organization that works to curb gun violence will hold a vigil on the anniversary of a teen's shooting death.
The vigil, organized by Put Down the Guns Now Young People founder Jack Logan, will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 25.
The vigil marks the six-year-anniversary in the murder of 16-year-old Cobey Smith.
Smith was found fatally shot on a paved area of the Sliding Rock Creek greenway trail between the Sterling School and the Heritage apartment community, where he lived.
Tonight's vigil will begin with a march from the parking lot of the Phillis Wheatley Center at 5 p.m. The march will travel down Clark Street where the vigil will then begin.
To date, no arrests have been made in Smith's murder. Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Greenville County CrimeStoppers at (864) 23-CRIME (27463).
