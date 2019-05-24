GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Vine Nightclub at Ink and Ivy will reopen Friday night after the city ordered the club to shut down in late April due to structural concerns.
Ink and Ivy Greenville posted on Facebook Friday that its third-floor dance club will reopen at 9 p.m. Friday.
The post said the club had been renovated during a month of construction.
The fourth-floor rooftop bar had also been shuttered but reopened on Wednesday.
The club is located at the corner of Coffee and Brown Street.
