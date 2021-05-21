GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Shop vintage and handmade at Vintage Market Days of the Upstate this weekend.
The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive, Friday through Saturday. It will run 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Tickets on Friday are $15 and allows entry all weekend. Tickets on Saturday are $10 and allows entry on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets on Sunday are $5.
Event officials said, "After not being able to have an event for the past 14 months due to Covid our vendors are incredibly excited to be able to get back to business. We have incredible vintage and handmade vendors that would so appreciate the community's support."
