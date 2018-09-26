PAWLEY'S ISLAND, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Ghost hunters are wondering if one of South Carolina’s most famous ghosts ventured north during Hurricane Florence.

A ghost called “The Gray Man” is rumored to appear along the South Carolina coast before hurricanes strike.

Sightings go back centuries, and even caught the attention of the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries” in the 1990s.

According to this video posted on YouTube, paranormal investigators Jim and Billy McClency, known as “Ghost Guys Go,” believe they may have captured an image of the Gray Man in a live feed from pier in Kill Devil Hills, NC.

Kill Devil Hills is more than 330 miles from the Gray Man’s usual stomping, or haunting, grounds in Pawley’s Island.

The internet is split on whether the footage shows a spirit, or some clever post-production work.

Give it a look and see what you think.

Read more about the Gray Man here: