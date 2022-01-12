GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - MilitaryX is hosting a virtual job fair for veterans Wednesday, Jan12.
Veterans and their spouses can interview with more than 40 companies for free between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Organizers say in order to participate, you register online and select from a list a registered companies and available job to schedule interviews five days before the event. This will allows an interview to save time and skip the line to speak to recruiters.
