GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 600 Greenville County Schools' students have already committed to virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said that number is "a drop in the bucket," compared to this year's enrollment of 23,000. However, he expects the number to increase, but said there's no way to estimate a final count.
"It is universally agreed around the world that virtual learning will never go away now that we've seen its potential," Waller said. "That is certainly the case in Greenville County. We're going to offer it as long as there's a demand for it."
The program will evolve for next fall. There will be a greater emphasis on live sessions, students will be marked absent from if they don't log in.
"Repeated failure to not show up for some of the live instruction will result in some disciplinary actions," Waller said. "That's how serious of a roll out it's going to be."
District leaders had planned to focus more on the live lessons this fall, but Waller said staffing made that difficult.
It will also be easier for students to transfer out of the program and back to a brick-and-mortar school next fall. Families will have the option to switch after the first nine weeks, instead of having to commit to a whole year.
Greenville County Schools parent Alana Lindsey has two children -- a fourth grader and a kindergartner -- in the virtual program.
She said if she had to chose now, her kids will be back in a traditional classroom next fall.
But for now, she's holding off on making a final decision
"If things don't improve with the coronavirus, with the numbers that we're at, if they're still this bad come whenever the next open enrollment happens, we would definitely consider the virtual program again," she said.
The current enrollment period ends on Feb. 9, but Waller said a second session will begin in April. A third registration period could open in the summer, depending on the severity of the pandemic.
"We want people to know that if things don't really get much better as we approach the fall, we're going to be a lot more lenient on letting students into the virtual program because we know we can't predict the future," Waller said.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
