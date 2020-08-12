LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, August 18 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., the Laurens County Virtual Academy will host a virtual meeting for the parents of elementary grade children who have registered for LCVA, according to a news release from Laurens 55.
The meeting will preview the EdMentum and Calvert learning systems that will be used for elementary LCVA students.
The meeting is only for elementary parents whose children will be attending LCVA during the first semester, or for those on the waiting list.
The district said parents who wish to attend the meeting must register at LCVA Elementary Parent Meeting on the LCSD 55 website at www.laurens55.org to receive a link.
