ATLANTA (AP) - Confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths continue to increase in Georgia, where one expert is predicting a peak in late April.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that confirmed cases near 4,000 statewide and at least 108 people have died.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos del Rioof Emory University noted one model widely followed by epidemiologists projects that deaths in Georgia will peak around April 23.
Meanwhile, traveling from Georgia into neighboring Florida has become more cumbersome.
The Florida Highway Patrol established a checkpoint at the Georgia line on Interstate 95 as part of the governor's order that travelers from certain hard-hit states must isolate themselves upon entering Florida.
