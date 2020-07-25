CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Texas' Padre Island. The National Hurricane Center says the storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with maximum winds of 90 mph.
Texas has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the pandemic.
Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.
