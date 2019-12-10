(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army's 2019 Red Kettle Campaign is underway and FOX Carolina will be bell-ringing on Wednesday!
We will be at the food court entrance at the Haywood Mall on Dec. 10 until 8 p.m.
You can stop by to meet the FOX Carolina news team!
You can also donate to the kettle online. Click here to contribute, or text "2019Christmas9" to 71777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.