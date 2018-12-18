HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Pardee Hospital said flu restrictions are in place at the hospital in Hendersonville, restricting visiting access to young children and people with cold symptoms.
Officials said the visitor flu restrictions went into effect on Monday.
While these restrictions are in place, officials ask people to not visit a patient at Pardee Hospital if you have a fever and any of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose/nasal congestion, or sore throat.
Also, children under 12 may not visit patients while the restrictions are in place.
Click here for more information about flu restrictions at the hospital.
