Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - As cases of the flu rise in Western North Carolina, Mission Health Hospitals is implementing visitor limitations in an effort to protect patients and prevent the spread of the illness.
People not feeling well, and children under 12 are encouraged to call patients rather than visit them at this time.
Health officials ask everyone that visits to practice frequent hand hygiene, wear a face mask and stay home if they are sick to help prevent the spread of influenza.
According to the hospital, the visitor limitations will apply to Mission Hospital and its sister hospitals in WNC including:
- CarePartners in Asheville
- Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion
- Transylvania Regional Hospital in Brevard
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine
- Angel Medical Center in Franklin
- Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands
Visitors wishing to speak with patients, but are affected by restrictions can call the hospital at 828-213-1111 and be directed to the patient.
