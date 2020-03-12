Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking visitors not to visit the hospital as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus.
The hospital says the precaution is an effort to keep both patients and healthcare providers healthy.
“Spartanburg Regional’s No. 1 priority is to keep our community safe and healthy — this includes our patients, our visitors and caregivers,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Out of an abundance of caution, and effective immediately, Spartanburg Regional is restricting visitation in our nursing homes and hospitals. We especially discourage people who were recently in an area where there’s been a high level of transmission of the COVID-19 to avoid visits.”
The hospital says effective immediately, visitors to all Spartanburg Regional hospitals will be subjected to a screening for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous week.
The hospital says it will work with visitors exhibiting symptoms in extenuating circumstances, such as a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital.
At the following acute care hospitals, Spartanburg Regional requests you do not visit if you are not seeking medical attention and have a cough, sore throat or fever or other flu-like symptoms:
- Cherokee Medical Center
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus
- Union Medical Center
The hospital says if you are well, and haven't experienced any respiratory symptoms you are welcome to visit as you ordinarily would. However, the hospital urges caution if you are any of the following:
- Pregnant
- Have a weakened immune system
- Have a lung condition or breathing difficulties
- Are under the age of 18 or an older adult
Nursing homes will have very restrictive visitation in accordance to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidelines. Woodruff Manor, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care, visitors will only be able to enter the building in cases of:
- A patient’s end-of-life care
- When visitation is essential to the emotional well-being of the patient
