Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a joint news release between the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the North Carolina Forest Service and the USDA Forest Service asked people to maintain social distance when visiting public lands.
According to the release, visitation at many state forests in North Carolina is two to three times greater than what it normally is this time of year.
Officials say the increase in visitors is stretching the parks' resources and making it harder for people to social distance.
"Public lands, including state forests and parks, and national forests are experiencing record-high attendance, making social distancing difficult to achieve," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "While public lands are a great natural resource, we are urging visitors to observe the CDC and public health's recommendations of 6 feet of spacing between each other, frequent and thorough handwashing and staying home if you do not feel well."
Officials say many public lands have temporarily closed, restricting access until further notice due to heavy visitation. While some people are observing proper social distancing, officials say others are not. Many state parks, state forests and national forests are experiencing large congregations of visitors in parking areas.
To download Social Distancing Guidelines for North Carolina State Forests and for updated information about public access to state forests during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
For status of North Carolina State Parks, click here.
