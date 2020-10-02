GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- In the age of COVID, even visiting St. Nick will look a bit different this year. Chit-Chat with Santa will be an event that allows kids and Christmas enthusiasts of all ages to schedule a live video call with Santa Claus himself.
According to a news release, the goal of Chit-Chat with Santa is to to keep families safe from COVID-19 during the holiday season.
A news release announcing the event says the price to schedule a call will be $28 and calls will last around six to 10 minutes. Interested participants will answer a short questionnaire when booking the call to make the experience more personalized.
Chit-Chat with Santa is currently pre-registering and says it will begin scheduling calls in October.
Those who are interested and want to pre-register can click here.
Anyone interested in being one of Santa's helpers can click here.
