GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Viva Chicken, a fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie restaurant, announced on Monday plans to open two locations in Greenville.
The first restaurant will be located at 1139 Woodruff Road, Suite B, at the site of the former Tijuana Flats. The address for the second location has not yet been announced.
Viva Chicken launched in 2013, serving Peruvian food. The menu is highlighted by Pollo a la Brasa – charcoal-fire-roasted chicken – that the restaurant chain said is a staple of Peruvian street food. The menu also includes soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and a variety of sides.
“Greenville is a beautiful town and one that we’ve had on our radar for some time,” said Gerald Pulsinelli, Viva Chicken CEO in a news release. “This hometown neighbor is a vibrant community and a logical choice for our continued expansion, and we believe Viva will bring a new flavor to the area. We are excited to open our doors to Greenville and share our take on Peruvian street food featuring Chef Bruno’s family recipes.”
The Woodruff Road location is scheduled to open in late 2021.
