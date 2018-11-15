PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A time capsule offers future generations a perspective of life in the past. Any variety of items could be buried below ground, things like toys and photos and letters. Regardless of what goes into the capsule, memories of yesteryear are preserved for future citizens to look through and gain new insight into life from years ago.
Back in October, Pickens County residents opened a time capsule buried by residents in 1968. As part of a ceremony, Gov. Henry McMaster participated in the unveiling of the capsule, noting the importance of learning from the past. Today, we're getting a look into the contents of the capsule.
Tonight, mayors from the cities of Pickens County along with the county council opened the capsule and discussed how citizens in 1968 ensured their artifacts remained intact.
At a meeting tonight, mayors revealed the capsule had charcoal inside to absorb moisture, and that the capsule was sealed with tar. The name of the man who buried the capsule was also inscribed onto the top of the capsule. In a fitting twist of fate, the same man who buried the capsule was just down the street gutting grass, and he helped open the very capsule he buried.
So the big question: what was inside? Here's what was shown at the meeting:
- Documents from county leaders
- Notes and letters from families in 1968 to their relatives today
- Campagin signs
- Picturews
- "Doctor Feel Good's Centennial Tonic"
- A letter from former South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond
To note: the county council was particularly excited about the tonic and that the bottle stayed intact. Nobody, however, took a sip from it.
As part of tonight's reveal, Pickens County mayors read letters from previous mayors that were left in the capsule. They also talked about basic facts that pertained to the county, such as people in leadership roles and town populations.
Tonight was a unique opportunity to glance back into history for Pickens County. And next month, citizens will have a chance to become part of history themselves.
On December 14, Pickens County will host an 1868-themed Sesquicentennial Christmas parade in downtown Pickens. The parade will begin at 7 p.m., and registration is open until 5 p.m. on December 11. County officials say that all fees for the parade have been waived to honor the sesquicentennial anniversary, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in themed costumes from either 1868 or 1968. The first 1,000 people to show up dressed in costume will receive a commemorative challenge coin. Registration forms can be found here.
After the parade is where the history happens: a new time capsule will be buried after the parade at the Pickens County Courthouse, and will be dug up in 50 years, in the year 2068.
Things that will be included in the time capsule will include letters written by students at Pickens High School, and other schools in the county will send memorabilia in. County officials will also figure out other pieces of technology to include in the capsule.
Mark your calendars for December 14 of this year...and for 2068 to see what changes in the future and to reminisce on 2018, five decades from now.
