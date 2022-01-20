The International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii released a timelapse showing the pressure waves from the Tonga volcano eruption that happened last weekend Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15. The waves captured visually Friday evening in these cloud came videos from Gemini North. They are not the clouds, but the hazy, reddish waves you see above the clouds. The eruption was 3,000 miles away from the observatory.
