HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County Public Schools said two schools were evacuated Monday morning after smoke was reported in a building.
Apple Valley Middle School and North Henderson High School were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.
The Fire Department responded and all students were safe.
Just after noon, officials said students were heading back to class after firefighters gave the "all clear."
Apple Valley Middle School & North Henderson High School students have reentered the buildings and are resuming regular schedule.
"The cause of the smoke was a faulty motor blowing smoke into building ductwork, which an AVMS administrator reported to the onsite School Resource Officer, who in turn notified the fire department," the school district posted on Facebook. "Students were evacuated as a precautionary measure while fire officials and district maintenance staff investigated. All students are safe and have resumed normal schedule."
