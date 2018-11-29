PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tim Sorrells is packing up meat from a deer hunt.
"Our hope and our goal is to get more," he said as he shut the door to a pickup truck.
He and other hunters are pretty good shots and are able to help manage the wildlife population during their hunting sessions.
"The deer population is about 700,000 throughout the state so we've got a great natural resource throughout the state and wild hogs as well," Sorrells said.
With all the meat they get, hunters and volunteers who are part of the organization South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry target those in need.
"We got hunters state-wide who are donating deer to our organization and processors through the state," Sorrells said.
He and other volunteers drive throughout the state to pickup meat from processors.
Bob Williams is the board chairman with the organization.
"We've helped feed a lot of people and I don't think most of us know what it's like to go without a meal," Williams said.
Thousands of pounds of meat are stored in freezers in their Pacolet facility.
"It cost so much money to raise a pound of beef or a pound of pork," Williams said.
Once the meat is picked up from processor it is then donated to places like Spartanburg Mobile Meals.
"It's a tremendous asset and blessing. We're very grateful," says Jayne McQueen, the president and CEO of Spartanburg Mobile Meals. "Our food cost over a year, cost between over half a million dollars, really more than that."
The donated meat helps cut costs because Spartanburg Mobile Meals get between 7,000-10,000 pounds of deer meat from South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry.
"We use it to make lasagna and chili, and that's a meat we don't have to buy those days," McQueen said.
Once the donated meat is cooked, meals hit the door for delivery and Sorrells and Williams are back on the hunt for more food.
South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry is looking for more volunteers and donations as it works to expand its mission.
If you'd like to help the hunters, you can do so here.
