Volunteers, building codes inspectors, survey destruction after Spartanburg tornado

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A savage tornado interrupted Calvin Byrd as he relaxed at home.
“Trees just hitting the house, boom, boom, boom!"
The storm blew down Hwy 29, it plowed power lines, and uprooted dozens of trees, which landed on the house.
“You couldn’t even see the driveway, couldn’t even get to the street or nothing," Byrd said. “I’ve been through a lot of things in my life, but you know never this.
He and his family are still without power. It's a familiar story heard about a block from his home.
“We got to fires, we go to riots, we go to tornadoes," Ann Hoffman said.
She's a team leader with Samaritan's Purse, which is a Christian organization that helps those in need.
“They send us emails and we come. We’re here to be the hands and feet of Jesus," Hoffman said.
The Spartanburg tornado is her 8th deployment to a disaster area. She's with one of four teams in the area who are cutting up fallen trees and picking up debris.
“I don’t think that they could take care of it on their own," Hoffman said.
Buddy Bush deployed a team of building inspectors to the hard-hit areas too. He's the building official with the Spartanburg City Building Department.
“We would put either a red placard if we felt it was too unsafe to occupy, or a yellow placard if it was partially okay to occupy," Bush said.
He says if there are electrical problems hire a licensed electrician and the electrician needs a city permit.
“The reason we have to permit it, is one we have to document it and know what we’re looking at," Bush said.
It's what Byrd wants most- to be safe and back home.
