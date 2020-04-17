SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The tornado that twisted through Seneca is gone. Windows of buildings are blown, trees snapped, and homes shifted from its foundations.
Despite it all, many are still trying to stay grounded.
“It was heartbreaking and it still is to drive through town and see thing that were there that are no longer there,” Municipal Court Judge Danny Singleton said.
Now, instead of court cases donation drop-offs are in session at the Seneca Municipal Court.
“It really touches your heart to see what the people in our community have done,” Singleton said.
He’s the magistrate in Seneca and he and volunteers are collecting hygiene products for families who now have nothing.
“We have people bringing boxes and bags loaded with several items,” he said.
Those bags and boxes are loaded with towels, soap, and toothpaste.
“The wind was so strong and the rain sounded like bullets on my window.” Singleton said.
Logan Wilson is at the YMCA for a hot shower.It’s something he hasn’t had in days because of the storm.
“It made me really happy just to take a hot shower. I’m from Southern California we don’t get many big storms like that out there,” Wilson said.
He says like many others the tornado shook his home and he doesn’t have power.
“It’s crazy to live through something like this but I’m just happy to be alive and happy my family’s alright,” he said.
There are a total of 13 showers at the YMCA for men and women. Wilson says the shower gave him relief during a time when so much comfort is needed.
“We were so happy, you know, just truly a blessing,” Wilson said.
Those who are interested in a free shower or transportation to the YMCA call the Seneca Municipal Court at (864) 885-2731.
