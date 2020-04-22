SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Volunteers from a coastal church journeyed to Seneca to help provide meals to residents still working to clean up and rebuild after the EF-3 tornado hit last week.
Pastor Stan Rankin was originally from Seneca. On Wednesday, he said he brought several volunteers and a portable kitchen from his church, Hamer Church of God, near Dillon.
"We wanted to gather our resources and bring them to our hometown to help," Rankin said.
Rankin said anyone who needs a hot meal can come out to Ann Hope Methodist Church on Goddard Avenue in the Utica Mill area on Wednesday.
