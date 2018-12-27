SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - What began as a high school senior project for Mary Burgess Harrelson has blossomed into a volunteer drive effort. About 5 years ago she started Santahatchie, a group that helps those in need get the home repairs they desperately need.
"We do all kinds of home repairs from roofing to wheelchair ramps to porch repairs, some drywall,” said Harrelson, “Anything you need we kind of find the person to do it."
A homeowner is selected through Christmas In Action. A non-profit that helps people year around get the repairs they need.
Joe White is the group’s executive director.
"It's what we should do,” said White, “It's what more people should do. It's a real sense of giving."
One Spartanburg homeowner is getting a new roof for the first time in a long time.
"This homeowner is going to have a dry home for the first time in a very long long time,” said White.
These volunteers are scraping off the old roofing and replacing it with a brand new one. Right before a new storm is expected to hit the Upstate.
Without donations or volunteers, none of it is possible.
"The need is never met,” said White, “We have homeowners on a waiting list right now. Either waiting on funding or volunteers."
"Really amazing to be able to give something back that means a lot to somebody. There are tears a lot of times and our homeowners are very appreciative."
For more information on Christmas In Action click here.
