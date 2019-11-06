Dozens of volunteers came together in Boiling Springs on Wednesday to place hundreds of American flags on the graves of fallen heroes ahead of Veteran's Day.
It was one of the biggest turnouts yet with volunteers from the American Legion, the Boiling Springs High School JROTC and boy scouts all stepping up to place more than 700 flags.
The flags can be seen waving at the Good Shepherd Memorial Park and Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens.
Veterans there said it's nice to see so many volunteers coming out to commemorate the lives of those who sacrificed everything.
"I spent a year in Vietnam," said Rick Burtelle. "I fought for my country and I don't want anybody to ever think that freedom is free. We can't let people think that."
