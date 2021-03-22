Cleanup crew at Parker Creek Falls

Cleanup crew at Parker Creek Falls poses with a pile of tires (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)

WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina says that their first waterfall sweep was a success. 

The group says that 79 volunteers took part in the waterfall sweep and that they removed a total of 3,040 gallons of trash. 

The trash removed included; 24 tires, a car engine, a feeding trough, a swing set, two couches, one recliner, two toilets, several hypodermic needles and several diapers.

Founder of Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina, Kevin Adams, said in a press release, "the enthusiasm and dedication of our volunteers during the inaugural Waterfall Sweep was just incredible and it warms my heart to think of all the good that people did. Some people think tossing a beer can or water bottle is no big deal, but they’re wrong. Even a small amount of litter creates problems for the environment and the critters that live in it, as well as severely degrading the visitor experience. And we’re not talking about a small amount of litter. Some of these sites have been and still are used as literal garbage dumps. This is a human safety issue, as well as an environmental one.”

To learn more about the Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina, please visit their website at waterfallkeepersofnc.org.

