One of the trash hauls from the celanup (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Members of the crew work to remove trash from the trail. (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Rotaract of Asheville members on the Little Bradley Falls Trailhead crew empty their buckets into trash bags. (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
A volunteer helps to remove trash from one of the areas. (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Rotaract of Asheville members of the Little Bradley Falls Trailhead pose after their cleanup. (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
A volunteer removes a tire from the cleanup area (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Members from the all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 219 pose after cleanup at Shacktown Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Members from the all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 219 pick up trash at Shacktown Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Members from the all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 219 pick up trash at Shacktown Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Members from the all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 219 haul trash at Shacktown Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Junior Keepers cleaning up at Parker Creek Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Volunteers hang from a piece of trash during cleanup (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
The founder of Waterfall Keepers of NC rolls a tire at Parker Creek Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Cleanup crew at Parker Creek Falls poses with a pile of tires (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
A member of the Bernies Falls Trailhead crew shows a floor tile thrown into the woods (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
A member of the Bernies Falls Trailhead crew stuffs electrical cables into trash bag (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
A member from the all-girl Scouts BSA Troop 219 picks up trash at Shacktown Falls (Waterfall Keepers of NC, March, 22, 2021)
Founder of Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina, Kevin Adams, said in a press release, "the enthusiasm and dedication of our volunteers during the inaugural Waterfall Sweep was just incredible and it warms my heart to think of all the good that people did. Some people think tossing a beer can or water bottle is no big deal, but they’re wrong. Even a small amount of litter creates problems for the environment and the critters that live in it, as well as severely degrading the visitor experience. And we’re not talking about a small amount of litter. Some of these sites have been and still are used as literal garbage dumps. This is a human safety issue, as well as an environmental one.”
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Moderna said it has entered phase 2 of 3 of its trial to test a COVID-19 vaccine for children. Currently, children under 16 are ineligible to receive vaccines in most cases, but clinical trials are underway to determine how COVID-19 vaccines would impact the a…
Kendra Kent,
Nicole Papay,
Kylee Miller,
Bob Trihy
Updated
The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch for all Upstate counties and Elbert County, GA. Earlier tornado warnings for Spartanburg & Cherokee counties have also been canceled. There have been no confirmed reports of tornadoes in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.