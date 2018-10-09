Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville said volunteers are needed for BB&T Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi. The annual street festival returns Friday through Sunday, October 12-14.
More than 1,800 volunteers will be needed to ensure the festival runs smoothly, officials said.
As of Tuesday, volunteers are needed for the following positions and time slots:
Beer Servers:
- Saturday, October 13 from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Wine Servers:
- Saturday, October 13 from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, October 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ticket and Wristband Sellers:
- Saturday, October 13 from 4:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
- Sunday, October 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
All volunteers will receive an event t-shirt and one sheet of taste tickets for each day they volunteer.
You can click here or contact McKenzie Lane, Volunteer Coordinator, at mlane@greenvillesc.gov to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.