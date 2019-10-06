GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As Greenville's longest running street festival, the success of the event depends heavily on the support of more than 2,000 dedicated community volunteers.
The festival will run October 11-13 with live music spread over six stages, including free concerts from 71 popular national and local entertainers, culinary demonstrations, interactive mobile displays and children's activities that span almost one mile of even space from North Street to Augusta Street.
Also on hand will be 47 different restaurants, each offering their own signature tastes.
In total, over 250 unique menu offerings will be available during the three day festival.
Volunteers are stationed throughout the event site to help ensure that residents and visitors of all ages have a fun and memorable experience.
All volunteers will receive an official Bank of America Fall for Greenville volunteer t-shirt for entrance to the Greenville Tech Volunteer Hospitality area.
For more information on volunteering, contact McKenzie Lane at 864-467-2726 or by email.
