Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, voters headed to the polls to determine the GOP candidate for Greenville County Sheriff.
The runoff race is between Hobart Lewis and A.T. Smith.
Previously Lewis secured 37% of the vote while Smith garnered 32%.
Monday night, both candidates took part in a final debate at the Greenville County Republican Headquarters on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
At the same time, Democratic candidate Paul Guy hosted a town hall meeting at First Christian Church along Edwards Road. Guy has declined participating in debates up until this point, previously stating he wanted to first know who his final opponent will be.
Polls in Greenville County were open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner of the runoff will face Guy in the March 10 election.
More news: Troopers, coroner's office, called to crash on New Cut Road in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.