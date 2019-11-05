GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Votes are coming in from precincts across the Carolinas and Georgia in races for municipal offices, school board seats, and some referendums.
SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES
In Elberton, GA, voters passed two referendums allowing Sunday alcohol sales by the drink and retail sales.
The By the Drink referendum passed with 195 "yes" votes to 85 "no," while the Retail Sales question passed 187 to 88.
Voters in the city of Pickens also passed an alcohol referendum, with 267 "yes" votes to 222 "no" votes.
MAYORAL RACES
Several area cities and towns voted to keep or elect new mayors on Tuesday.
The Greenville County Election commissioner said the Mauldin mayoral race will go to a runoff between between Terry Merritt and incumbent Dennis Raines.
Winners announced thus far:
- Greenville - Knox White re-elected
- Easley - Butch Womack
- Lowndesville - Rufus Waters
- Waynesville - Gary Caldwell
- Franklin - Bob Scott
- Spruce Pine - Darla Harding
- Norris - Odell Williams
- West Union - Linda Oliver
- Maggie Valley - Mike Eveland
- Walhalla - Danny Edwards
- Six Mile - Roy C. Stoddard
- Belton - Tiffany Ownbey
- West Pelzer - Blake Sanders
- Due West - Jeannie Knight
- Pickens - Fletcher Perry
Tuesday’s election will also be the first for South Carolina’s new paper-based voting machines.
Polls were open from the following times:
- South Carolina – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- North Carolina – 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Georgia – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
