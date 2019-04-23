LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in South Carolina House District 14 will determine who will be their new state representative in a special election Tuesday.
Rep. Mike Pitts formerly held the seat before he retired due to medical reasons.
Republican Stewart Jones and Democrat Garrett McDaniel are on the ballot.
Both candidates are sitting members of the Laurens County Council, so another special election will be required to fill the winner’s seat once the outcome is announced.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.