LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in parts of Laurens and Greenwood counties will cast their ballots Tuesday in the primary election to determine a Republican and Democrat candidate for the SC House District 14 seat.
The District 14 seat was previously held by Mike Pitts, who retired due to medical issues.
Four Republicans and two Democrats will appear on Tuesday’s ballots.
Republicans include Grant Blair, Stewart Jones, Scott Horne, and Michael Seymour. The Democratic candidates are Bobby L Gregory Sr. and Garrett McDaniel.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If a runoff is needed, that election will be on March 5.
The special election to fill the District 14 seat will be on April 23.
