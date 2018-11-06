Voters in North Carolina will have to vote whether they are “for or against” a number of proposed amendments to the state’s constitution.
Below is a list of the six constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballots.
Right to Hunt and Fish:
Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.
Marsy’s Law:
Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime; to establish certain absolute basic rights for victims; and to ensure the enforcement of these rights
Maximum Income Tax Rate:
Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent
Voter ID law:
Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.
Judicial Merit Commission:
Constitutional amendment to change the process for filling judicial vacancies that occur between judicial elections from a process in which the Governor has sole appointment power to a process in which the people of the State nominate individuals to fill vacancies by way of a commission comprised of appointees made by the judicial, executive, and legislative branches charged with making recommendations to the legislature as to which nominees are deemed qualified; then the legislature will recommend at least two nominees to the Governor via legislative action not subject to gubernatorial veto; and the Governor will appoint judges from among these nominees.
According to the AP, North Carolina voters rejected the amendment that would have given lawmakers dominant role in filling judicial vacancies.
Bipartisan Ethics and Elections Enforcement:
Constitutional amendment to establish an eight-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement in the Constitution to administer ethics and elections law.
