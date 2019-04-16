SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in Spartanburg County will decide Tuesday on a $58 million bond referendum proposed by Spartanburg District Three to build a new middle school.
The new school, which comes with a price tag of $74.6 million, will replace both Cowpens and Pacolet middle schools.
The Spartanburg Chamber is supporting the referendum, citing a Clemson University study which found the referendum would result in a substantial return on investment.
The study found the total output would be $74.65 million, support 571 jobs, and provide state and local government revenues with $5.15 million.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Click here to read the complete verbiage of the resolution.
