Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new provision signed by Governor Henry McMaster will allow South Carolina voters to vote absentee for the June 9 primary and primary runoff.
County officials say if you plan to vote this way, it's important you request and fill out an application now, in order to get the process started as soon a possible.
For absentee voting:
- The registrations office needs a signed application in order for the ballot to be sent to the voter. It can be obtained in person or at the county office. Voters can also get that application mailed to them from the office.
- There is a special reason on the absentee ballot application for “state of emergency” that voters can select in order to get the application approved.
- Once the office receives that application, they will send a ballot to that voter.
- The voter then needs to send the ballot back in time for the voting office to receive it by Election Day.
If you prefer, you can still vote absentee in person at the county election office or at a satellite location to be announced prior to Primary Day.
Greenville County election officials tell us that if you decide to vote on Primary Day, voters will be asked to wear a mask to their polling locations and use a cotton swab to select their votes on the touchscreens. In addition, poll workers will be doing extra cleaning and sanitizing at those locations.
It's important to note that Governor McMaster's provision for absentee voting will only be valid in June, and is set to expire on July 1. Once it expires, absentee voters must once again meet certain requirements such as being disabled, unable to get to the polls because of work, out of state, or be over age 65 to vote absentee in future elections.
