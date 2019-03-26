Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - District 6 has a new representative.
After a special election for the vacated State Senate seat, voters elected Republican Dwight Loftis to the position.
The Tuesday election was held for the seat vacated by Congressman William Timmons after he was elected to US Congress.
Republican candidate Dwight A Loftis and Democratic candidate Tina Belge faced off in the much anticipated election.
Voters that live in district 6 were able to vote Tuesday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Just around 8:45 p.m., the final results were announced: Loftis took the win with 55.63%, Belge falling short by about eleven percent at 44.33%.
Both candidates held watch parties in Greenville as they awaited the final results.
