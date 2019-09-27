W.E. Willis hosts customer appreciation day one year after brutal attack

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – This week marks one year since a beloved Greenville County couple was brutally attacked, kidnapped and robbed.
Ann and Warren Willis plan on saying thank you to the community who rallied behind them this past year.
When Warren Willis arrived at work on September 25, 2018, he was met with five masked suspects at his W.E. Willis convenience store in Landrum.
Warren was beaten, robbed at gunpoint and driven to his home. Deputies said the suspects then attacked Warren’s wife. Ann Willis was shot, beaten and left for dead, but miraculously, pulled through.
“There were several times when we did not think she was going to make it. The medical team even told her, Mrs. Willis you do realize you are a miracle,” the couples’ daughter, Chandra Willis-Kasa said.
Ann Willis spent months in the hospital and is still recovering, but her family said she’s doing better than they could have ever imagined.
“My mother and father are both modern day miracles,” Willis-Kasa said.
The Willis family said this is a story of perseverance, patience and the power of prayer, and they're thankful the community has stood behind them every step of the way.
“The people all around the area prayed for us and kept them alive that morning,” Willis-Kasa said.
The Willis’ are having a customer appreciation day on Friday, September 27 to thank the community for their prayers and support.
The event is from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at the W.E. Willis store on N. Poinsett Highway in Travelers Rest. They'll have free lunch and door prizes. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
Eight people were charged in connection to the crime.
