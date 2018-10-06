GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says a portion of W. Poinsett Street has re-opened after a vehicle hit a power pole.
W. Poinsett Street was closed from W. Wade Hampton Boulevard to Middleton Way for several hours.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The collision remains under investigation.
