TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating a crash that resulted in a utility pole being snapped along Wade Hampton Boulevard Friday.
The crash happened at the Edwards Mill Road intersection just after 11:30 a.m. per the SCHP website.
Injuries were reported in the crash.
Deputies were blocking the road as utility crews worked to replace the damaged pole.
Duke Energy was reporting only one customer without power in that area.
