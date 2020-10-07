GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A deadly wreck that was blocking Wade Hampton Boulevard near Greer on Wednesday afternoon cleared just after 5:30 p.m.
According to troopers, the wreck happened around 2:10 p.m. at the Groveland Drive /Highland Way intersection.
Troopers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre was crossing Wade Hampton from Groveland Drive when troopers said it was hit by a 2020 Honda Civic that was headed south on Wade Hampton.
The driver of the LeSabre passed away. Troopers said that driver was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated.
A driver and passenger in the Civic were also hurt and were taken to the hospital, troopers said.
The coroner's office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
The SC Highway Patrol's MAIT team is investigating the crash.
