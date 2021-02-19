GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Wade Hampton Fire Department says that fire crews are currently responding to a gas leak along Charcross Ct. in Greenville.
According to the fire department, crews were digging in that area and struck a gas line.
Wade Hampton Fire says that Piedmont Natural Gas will have crew to help make repairs.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
