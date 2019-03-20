GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate native is building a new career as a U.S. Air Force Airman.
The US Air Force said Airman Drake Toler-Wade recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is also a 2017 graduate of Wade Hampton High School
Toler-Wade is the son of Jamie Didonato of Anderson, and Dallas Toler-Wade of Greer.
