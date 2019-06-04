Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, two seniors whose lives were cut short earlier this school year were honored by Wade Hampton High School during graduation.
Seniors Joshua Daniel Burgess and Andrew Jame Weaver both recognized and given honorary diplomas in this morning's ceremony.
Burgess and Weaver both died in car accidents.
Troopers say Weaver was killed in October of 2018 when he ran off the road, over-corrected, and ran down an embankment. Burgess died when a man police say was driving under the influence crashed into the 17-year-old's car in December of last year.
We're told by our crew present at the ceremony that one speaker mentioned both Josh and Andrew in her graduation speech.
According to the schools vice principal, the families of both students will receive their gowns and diplomas.
