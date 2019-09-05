GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Wade Hampton High School and the Fine Arts Center were placed on a lockout Thursday afternoon as deputies investigated a nearby bank robbery.
The lockout was announced via a voicemail sent to parents from the school's principal.
Lockout is a new term that the school district says is replacing "partial lockdown this year." A lockout means all students will stay in the building no one is alone to enter or leave until law enforcement gives an all clear.
Dispatchers said deputies are investigating an robbery that was reported at the Sun Trust bank.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.
MORE NEWS - McMaster: Evacuations will be lifted for 3 counties this afternoon; 2 tornadoes confirmed on SC coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.