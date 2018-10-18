Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wade Hampton High School's student council presented a check from their 2018 Spirit Week to Clement's Kindness Fund for the Children.
The school raised over $306,000 for the charity to help address the medical, psychological, social and emotional and financial needs of Upstate families by pediatric cancer and serious blood disorders.
Clement's Kindness Fund for the Children was established at the Community Foundation of Greenville in 2002 by Knox and Priscilla Haynsworth.
From the foundations website:
The Haynsworth family realized just how fragile life is, after the death of their son, Clement, at the age of 24. Because Clement loved children and had a kind and giving spirit, they have chosen to remember him by reaching out to children whose lives are most fragile - those who are fighting the battle with cancer and other serious blood disorders.
For more information visit the foundations website here.
