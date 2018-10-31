Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wade Hampton High School is looking for a new head football coach.
Former coach, Marc Klatt, contacted FOX Carolina on Wednesday telling Sports Director Aaron Cheslock, that he had been relieved of his head coach football duties Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.
A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools has told us that Klatt is still at teacher at Wade Hampton, just no longer head coach.
Wade Hampton has struggled this year posting a record of 1-9.
We've reached out to the school's athletic director, we'll update with more information when available.
